JOH M. KELLEY
John M. Kelley, 76, of River Street, Roulette, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Please respect health measures with masks and social distancing. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Home Pavilion, Port Allegany, with Thomas F. Cochran, officiating. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sep. 19 to Sep. 25, 2020.
