John A. Fowler, 70, of Austin, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by family, after a brave fight with cancer.
Born Oct. 3, 1949 in Port Allegany, to John F. and Alma (Mahon) Fowler, John grew up in Austin. He graduated from Austin High School, then Glenville State, and returned to the Austin School District where he taught Health and Physical Education for 32 years. On Aug. 23, 1968 he married Sandra Stuckey with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
John was very active in his community, and attended the Costello Methodist Church. He volunteered with the Austin Ambulance Association, coached basketball, drove school bus, played softball and Alley Cat baseball. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. When not teaching he worked as a contractor painting houses, helped maintain Forest Hill and Gilmore Cemeteries, and after he retired from teaching he owned and operated John's Auto Repair in Austin. In his free time he loved spending time with his family, going to the casino and coming back and telling tall tales.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra Fowler of Austin; two sons, Michael J. and Clint J. Fowler, both of Austin; two daughters, Angela Brewer (Scott) of Coudersport, and Kimberly Rees of Austin; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Jeff Fowler (Betsy) of Austin; two sisters, Kathy Gresh of Austin, and Pamela Glover (Tom) of Austin; and a sister-in-law, Donna Fowler of Port Allegany.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Victor Fowler and a brother-in-law, Ron Gresh.
Due to social concerns surrounding Covid-19, there will be a memorial service at a later date. John's family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport, with his arrangements. Anyone wishing to make a donation in John's memory is encouraged to remember the Austin Ambulance Association, PO Box 328 Austin, PA 16720. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 6 to May 14, 2020.