John Barry Burkhardt, 77, of Coudersport, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at UPMC-Cole, Coudersport.
John was born on March 19, 1943, in Blackwood, N.J., the son of the late Paul Edward and Susan (Seif) Burkhardt. He married the former Judith J. Kummerlen on Nov. 25, 1966 and they celebrated 53 years of marriage.
John was a graduate of Gloucester City Jr. & Sr. High School, Class of 1962. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1962-1965 in the Airborne Division as a Paratrooper. While in the army he trained in Goju Ryu (karate) and earned a 4th degree instructors black belt. After serving his country, he opened Dojos in South Jersey where he would meet his future wife, Judy. She would also become a black belt. John also started Mugoi Gijutsu (karate) Do.
Lester Whinna, an 8th degree black belt, will continue the practice in Mantua, N.J. John served in the Westville, N.J. Police Department from 1967-1979. While working for the police department, he earned his associates degree in Criminal Science at Gloucester County Community College. He continued his studies at Glassboro State College.
In 1979 John took an early retirement and moved to Potter County. John and his wife purchased and operated the Coudersport Laundromat. In 1985 they built and operated Video Valley, Coudersport. In 1988 he formed a partnership with Stanley Goodwin and Willis Garman called, SWJ and purchased 1,400 acres in Potter County. John would later build Cedar Ridge Development, with his wife, Judy.They would then own and operate J.B. Sales & Modular Homes.
In 1999, John and Judy purchased Coudersport Insuring Company, Inc. which they owned and operated until they retired in 2007.
John was affiliated with St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. He was a member of the American Legion Potter Post 192, the Austin V.F.W. Post 7810, the Black Forest Conservation Association and the National Rifle Association. John was also a 32nd Degree Mason, belonging to the Eulalia Lodge #342 and the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Coudersport.
John enjoyed hunting and fishing, he invented and marketed a bait molder for fishing and obtained a patent on Jan. 6, 1976. He also loved his Irish Setters, boating at Kinzua, and taking his daily drive around Potter County and surrounding areas.
In addition to his wife, Judy, John is survived by a brother, Paul E. Burkhardt, Jr. of Lindenwold, N.J.; a brother-in-law, Karl (Grace) Kummerlen of Maple Shade, N.J.; sister-in-law, Ellen (Joseph) Gangemi of Berlin, N.J. and many nieces and nephews, including Paul E. Burkhardt III and Mark Burkhardt, both of Laurel Springs, N.J.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald William Burkhardt and a sister-in-law, Winona Burkhardt.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple St., Coudersport, with the Rev. James Campbell officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in John's name be made to, St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple St., Coudersport, PA 16915, Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, 171 Port Allegany Road, Coudersport, PA 16915, Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, 122 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport with his arrangements. To share your fondest memories of John or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.