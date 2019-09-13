|
John D. "Punk" Rotello, 82, a lifelong resident of Austin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Turner Street, Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Punk's name may be made to E.O. Austin Home-Historical Society, PO Box 412, Austin, PA 16720; to the Austin Ambulance Association, PO Box 328, Austin, PA 16720; or to the Austin Pride Committee, 28 Reading Street, Austin, PA 16720. Punk's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences, share a fond memory or view a video tribute, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019