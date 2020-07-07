1/
JOHN E. THOMPSON
1945 - 2020
John E. Thompson, 75, of Grimsley, formerly of Port Allegany and Eldred, passed away in his home on his birthday, June 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side, after a long illness. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St. Shinglehouse, to whom John entrusted his care. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of John, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jul. 7 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
