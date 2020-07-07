Or Copy this URL to Share

John E. Thompson, 75, of Grimsley, formerly of Port Allegany and Eldred, passed away in his home on his birthday, June 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side, after a long illness. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St. Shinglehouse, to whom John entrusted his care. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of John, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

