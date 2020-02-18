Home

John F. "Jack" Fowler

John F. "Jack" Fowler Obituary
John F. "Jack" Fowler, 89, a lifetime resident of Austin, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Jack's life on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 10–11 a.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East Street Coudersport, with a Masonic Service to be held at 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral service with the Rev. Todd Lamer, officiating. www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020
