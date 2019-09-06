Home

JOHN H. FOUST


1942 - 2019
JOHN H. FOUST Obituary
John H. Foust, 77, of Coudersport, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Services will be private. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019
