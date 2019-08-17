|
John R. Owens, 72, of Costello, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Austin United Methodist Church, 26 Turner St., Austin, with Pastor Todd Lamer officiating. Burial will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions in John's name be made to the E.O. Austin Home Historical Society, P.O. Box 412, Austin, PA 16720 or the A.S.P.C.A., 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 or at aspca.org.Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements. To share your fondest memories of John or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
