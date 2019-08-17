Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Austin United Methodist Church
26 Turner St.
Austin, PA
JOHN R. OWENS Obituary
John R. Owens, 72, of Costello, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at the Austin United Methodist Church, 26 Turner St., Austin, with Pastor Todd Lamer officiating. Burial will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions in John's name be made to the E.O. Austin Home Historical Society, P.O. Box 412, Austin, PA 16720 or the A.S.P.C.A., 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 or at aspca.org.Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements. To share your fondest memories of John or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2019
