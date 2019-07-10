JOSEF WAHLIG

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Genesee, PA
Josef Wahlig, 85, of Ulysses, formerly of Skippack, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Genesee. The Rev. Joseph V. Dougherty will be the celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, c/o St. Bibiana Church, 111 Germania St., Galeton, PA 16922. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 10 to July 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
