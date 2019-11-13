|
Joseph C. Germino, 66, of Galeton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.
Born Oct. 12, 1953 in Coudersport, he was a son of the late Angelo and Kathryn (Tauscher) Germino. Joe was a 1971 Galeton High School graduate, earned his Master's Degree in Theology from Gannon University and earned his Master's Degree in Education at Edinboro University. He went on to teach Theology and Civics at the Cathedral Prep School in Erie, and then returned to Potter County where he was a Registered Nurse and the Director of Nursing at Charles Cole Hospital in Coudersport. He was a member at the St. Bibiana Catholic Church in Galeton, greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, was a dedicated teacher that loved his students, and his greatest joy in life was his family.
Surviving are three brothers, Paul Germino and Mark (Margo) Germino, both of Galeton and Matthew Germino, Apopka, Fla.; a sister, Katherine Lewis, Lake Mary, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Angela Germino, Samuel Germino, Elyse Germino Foster, Joshua Shaffer, Jonathan Shaffer, Nathaniel Von Hartleben, Christopher Harvey, Nathaniel Germino, Elexxa Germino, Landon Germino, Marshall Foster and Gemma Foster; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call on Friday, Nov. 15, from 9:30-10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. The Rev. David Bechtel will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in Crippen Cemetery, West Branch Township, Galeton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gatehouse Hospice, Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019