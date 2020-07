Joseph E. Hanes, 82, of Mills, died Friday, June 26, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory. A memorial gathering will be held on a later date. Memorials may be made to Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com