Joseph M. "Joe" Formoso, 59, of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 314 Chestnut Street, Port Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701.
Joseph's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Joseph, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 8 to June 15, 2019