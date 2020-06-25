JOSHUA S. SIMAR
Joshua S. Simar, 29, of Clarence Street, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020, in his residence. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m .- 4 p.m. at the Weimer Field Pavilion, Rt. 6, Roulette. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
