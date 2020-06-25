Joshua S. Simar, 29, of Clarence Street, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020, in his residence. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m .- 4 p.m. at the Weimer Field Pavilion, Rt. 6, Roulette. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.