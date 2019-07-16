Home

JOY L. (Greisemer) STRUNK


1956 - 2019
JOY L. (Greisemer) STRUNK Obituary
Joy L. (Griesemer) Strunk, 62, of Oley, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home.
Born Nov. 19, 1956 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Dr. Roland Griesemer. She was the wife of Stefan L. Strunk.
Joy worked as an administrative manager for many years for the American Belt Company, both in New Berlinville and Bensalem.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Spangsville, a 1974 graduate of Boyertown High School and loved taking care of her gardens.
Joy is survived by her sisters, Kim M. (Griesemer) Foster, Olean, N.Y. and Michelle L. (Griesemer) Copenhaver, Olean, N.Y. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Rachel, Christopher, Nashara and Bradley, several great-nieces and great-nephews and by her uncle, Russell Griesemer, Douglassville.
Funeral services for Joy will be private.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Joy and her family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 16 to July 23, 2019
