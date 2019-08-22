Home

Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
Joyce Y. Stevens, 82, of Galeton, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10-11 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. David R. Brelo will officiate. Burial will be in Parker Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to God's New Beginnings Church, 104 East Main St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
