Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDY (DICKERSON) HENRY. View Sign

Dedicated, loving, and welcoming wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she was influential in the lives she touched.

Judith Dickerson Henry

Judy Henry died on April 12, 2019 in Wellsville, N.Y.

She was born in Uniontown on April 6, 1935. She was the daughter of Vivian (Ted) Dickerson and Georgia (Jerry) Holyfield Dickerson Tarbox, and the stepdaughter of Lyle Tarbox.

She traveled and lived all over the country, including Alaska, while her husband Marion Downey Henry served in the U.S. Army. Despite moving frequently, she always made it an exciting new adventure for her family. After Marion's retirement, Judy returned to the area and lived in Wellsville, Ulysses, Brookland, and Shinglehouse.

Judy graduated from Ulysses High School (later known as Northern Potter) in 1953. She married Marion on Dec. 31, 1954, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Brookland. He passed on Oct. 25, 1994.

One of Judy's legacies will be passing down knowledge and skills to her family. Whether it was an unparalleled fried chicken recipe, how to sew a dress, caring for animals, or celebrating holidays with cheer and appreciation for traditions, she left her mark. Judy had a talent for molding loved ones into intelligent, respectful ladies and gentlemen.

Judy, known for her spontaneity, had many talents and hobbies. She was an accomplished swimmer, artist, gardener, cook, and seamstress. She loved books-either on tape or in hand-and classic movies. She enjoyed history, trivia (Jeopardy!), listening to Bing Crosbyand Mario Lanza, and spending time with family (always made better with tea or butter pecan ice cream).

Judy is survived by her children Yvonne (Dennis) Johnson of Rochester, Jolene Vallone of Columbia, S.C., Theodore (Ivette) Henry of Shinglehouse, brother Ted Dickerson of Ulysses, sister Janice (Dave) Graves of Wellsville, sister-in-law Ruthie Dickerson of Portville, grand children Ryan (Melody) Johnson, Kyle (Alexandra) Johnson, Yvonne Arnold, Diana (Alex) Arce, Maximino (Hannah) Peiz, and Theodore Henry, and five great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother Donald Dickerson.

As she said to end many visits, "See you later, alligator. After awhile, crocodile."

Donations can be made to the Allegheny County SPCA in her memory.

To leave on-line condolences, please see Dedicated, loving, and welcoming wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she was influential in the lives she touched.Judith Dickerson HenryJudy Henry died on April 12, 2019 in Wellsville, N.Y.She was born in Uniontown on April 6, 1935. She was the daughter of Vivian (Ted) Dickerson and Georgia (Jerry) Holyfield Dickerson Tarbox, and the stepdaughter of Lyle Tarbox.She traveled and lived all over the country, including Alaska, while her husband Marion Downey Henry served in the U.S. Army. Despite moving frequently, she always made it an exciting new adventure for her family. After Marion's retirement, Judy returned to the area and lived in Wellsville, Ulysses, Brookland, and Shinglehouse.Judy graduated from Ulysses High School (later known as Northern Potter) in 1953. She married Marion on Dec. 31, 1954, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Brookland. He passed on Oct. 25, 1994.One of Judy's legacies will be passing down knowledge and skills to her family. Whether it was an unparalleled fried chicken recipe, how to sew a dress, caring for animals, or celebrating holidays with cheer and appreciation for traditions, she left her mark. Judy had a talent for molding loved ones into intelligent, respectful ladies and gentlemen.Judy, known for her spontaneity, had many talents and hobbies. She was an accomplished swimmer, artist, gardener, cook, and seamstress. She loved books-either on tape or in hand-and classic movies. She enjoyed history, trivia (Jeopardy!), listening to Bing Crosbyand Mario Lanza, and spending time with family (always made better with tea or butter pecan ice cream).Judy is survived by her children Yvonne (Dennis) Johnson of Rochester, Jolene Vallone of Columbia, S.C., Theodore (Ivette) Henry of Shinglehouse, brother Ted Dickerson of Ulysses, sister Janice (Dave) Graves of Wellsville, sister-in-law Ruthie Dickerson of Portville, grand children Ryan (Melody) Johnson, Kyle (Alexandra) Johnson, Yvonne Arnold, Diana (Alex) Arce, Maximino (Hannah) Peiz, and Theodore Henry, and five great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother Donald Dickerson.As she said to end many visits, "See you later, alligator. After awhile, crocodile."Donations can be made to the Allegheny County SPCA in her memory.To leave on-line condolences, please see www.embserfuneralhome.com Funeral Home J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

34 W State St

Wellsville , NY 14895

(585) 593-3430 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Potter Leader-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close