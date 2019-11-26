|
|
Judy L. Fisher, 60, of 189 Mackeyville Road, Mackeyville, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Jersey Shore Hospital.
She was born Dec. 3, 1958 in Olean, N.Y., the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Erma Jean Taft Shutt.
Judy was a 1976 graduate of Northern Potter High School. For more than 20 years she was employed by Building Blocks Day Care & Learning Center. She then worked for Infant Development and most recently for McDonald's in Lamar.
Judy took great pride in her home and loved gardening and caring for her flowers and houseplants. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting antiques and reading Danielle Steel novels.
She is survived by her life companion, Darl J. Earon, of Mackeyville; two sons, Richard Fisher and Bryce Fisher, both of Blanchard; a step-daughter, Laura Earon Kitko (Andrew), of Lock Haven; six sisters, Rhonda Goodell, of Germany, Karen Shutt, of North Carolina, Mary Brewer, of Illinois, Sherri King, of Eldred, Sandi Shutt, of Coudersport, and Sue Shutt, of Maine; two brothers, Doug Shutt, of Arizona, and Rodger Shutt, of Germany, and two grandchildren, Layla and Colin Kitko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond M. Shutt, Jr. and a great-niece, Orianna Manning.
A visitation of family and friends will be Wednesday evening, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High Street, Flemington. Private burial services will be at the convenience of the family in Ulysses Cemetery, Ulysses.
Memorial contributions may be made to In Your Shoes Project, P.O. Box 367, McElhattan, PA 17748.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019