June Beverly Campbell, 91, of Bluffton and formerly of Austin, passed away May 11, 2019 at Willow Ridge Memorial Home in Bluffton, Ohio.

June was born on Jan. 15, 1928 in Austin, to the late Oscar and Lena (Glaspy) McMullen. June is survived by her husband of 70 years, Claude. They were married on Sept. 18, 1948 in Austin. Also surviving is her son Dan (Judi) of Port Allegheny, and her daughter Holly Diehl (Lon) of Fort Wayne, IN. June had four grandchildren, Meghan, Maureen, Matthew and Kari. She also had eight great-grandchildren.

June grew up in Austin and worked at the Sylvania plant in Emporium where she met Claude. She loved the out of doors, flowers, spending time with friends, picking wild strawberries, listening to country music, telling a funny joke or sharing stories from her past. She had a heart for helping someone who had a need. She enjoyed cooking and would take meals to shut-ins when she was younger. June also enjoyed watching her collection of solar powered bobble-heads. Her bird Sunshine always brought a smile to her face.

She and Claude moved their family to Pandora, Ohio in 1972 when Claude was transferred to the Sylvania plant in Ottawa. While in Ohio, June worked for a time at the Konalrad Products plant in Pandora. For seven years after retiring, both June and Claude worked for Suter's Produce. They picked strawberries and vegetables and manned the produce stands located in Pandora and surrounding communities.

Claude and June moved to sunny Florida for a few years, but the mountains of their home state of PA eventually lured them back. Health concerns prompted their final move back to northwest Ohio where they became part of Bluffton's Maplecrest retirement community.

June was preceded in death by her father Oscar, mother Lena and twin brother Neal.

Per June's wishes there will be no visitation or service.

If desired, memorials can be made to Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio, 410 W. Elm Street, Bluffton, Ohio 45817.

