|
|
|
Karen L. Hayes, 55, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
In keeping with Karen's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held on a date, time, and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Karen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Karen, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 29 to Apr. 9, 2020