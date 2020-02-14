|
Katheleen M. "Kathy" Tilton, 64, Ulysses, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Friends may call at the Ulysses Free Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 10–11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Ulysses Free Methodist Church, Tri-Town Volunteer Firemen's Auxiliary, or the Ulysses Area Improvement Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020