Katherine "Ann" Cone, 75, of Ceres, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
In keeping with Ann's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an ASPCA of the donor's choice.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Ann, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019