Kathryn Ellen Goers, 93, of Sebring, FL, summer resident of Colesburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home in Sebring.
Kathryn was born on Oct. 26, 1926 in Turbot Township, the daughter of the late John and Maude (Butler) Ahearn. She married the late Donald Johnson on June 1, 1946 and they celebrated 51 years of marriage until his passing on Feb. 28, 1998. She then married the late Raymond Goers on March 30, 2001 and celebrated 13 years of marriage until his passing on July 13, 2014.
Kathryn attended St. Eulalia Catholic Church during her summers in Potter County and was a member of the Columbiettes.
Kathryn is survived by a son, Paul (Katie) Johnson of Spring Hill, FL; two daughters, Margaret (Mike) Donahue of Wellsville, NY; and Mary (John) Bonargo of Upper Black Eddy, PA; two sisters, Irene Stevens and Jenny (Dick) Vargeson, four grandchildren, John Bonargo, Susan Bonargo, John Kelly, and Melissa Everly, and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, Kathryn was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Katherine's life on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East Street Coudersport, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at the St. Eulalia Catholic Church 6 Maple Street Coudersport, with Fr. James Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Jan. 25, 2020