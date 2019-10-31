|
Kathryn Sue Schroll, 80, of Austin, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her residence.
Kathryn was born on April 10, 1939 in Syracuse, Kansas, the daughter of the late A. Keith and Virginia (Winship) Schroll. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions in Kathryn's name be made to the E.O. Austin Home Historical Society, P.O. Box 412, Austin, PA 16720. Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Kathryn or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
