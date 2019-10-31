Home

Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
KATHRYN SUE SCHROLL


1939 - 2019
KATHRYN SUE SCHROLL Obituary
Kathryn Sue Schroll, 80, of Austin, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her residence.
Kathryn was born on April 10, 1939 in Syracuse, Kansas, the daughter of the late A. Keith and Virginia (Winship) Schroll. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions in Kathryn's name be made to the E.O. Austin Home Historical Society, P.O. Box 412, Austin, PA 16720. Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Kathryn or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019
