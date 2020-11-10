1/1
KEITH A. SUMMERSON
1942 - 2020
Keith A. Summerson, 78, of Burlington, Iowa, died at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington. Born Feb. 27, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Ervin Eugene and Reva Ilene Nystrom Summerson.
On Dec. 26, 1965, he married Victoria Louise Leake in Eldred.
He graduated from Port Allegany High School in 1960 in Port Allegany. Keith then went on to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. and Mansfield University in Mansfield. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Mansfield University in 1964. He also received his Master's Degree in Science Education from the University of Iowa and EDS in Educational Administration from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill.
Keith was a physics teacher at Burlington High School for 32 years.Teaching was his profession and hobby. He also taught at Lake Placid High School in New York, Notre Dame High School, Southeastern Community College and Iowa Wesleyan.
While in high school, Keith was State President of Future Teachers of America and District President of the Methodist Youth Fellowship where he met Vicki, his future wife. He was also a member and past president of the Burlington Educational Association. Keith received the Presidents Scholars Teacher Award in 1984 and 1996; on both occasions Keith and a student were invited to the White House in Washington, D.C. Keith enjoyed all sports, playing football in high school and college, and particularly playing golf. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and walking his dog. Keith also liked a good argument, had a good sense of humor and a keen eye and always enjoyed writing letters to the editor of the Burlington Hawk Eye.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Victoria Louise Summerson of Burlington; two nieces, Susan Summerson and Sarah (Scott) Newcomer of Jupiter, Fla.and a sister-in-law, Lyona Summerson of Jupiter, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eric Summerson.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory. Due to Covid 19, there will be no visitation or services at this time.Memorials have been established for Great River Hospice and the Des Moines County Humane Society.
Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Keith's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
