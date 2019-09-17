Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH HOPKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH M. HOPKINS

Send Flowers
KEITH M. HOPKINS Obituary
Keith M. Hopkins, 53, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Hornell, N.Y., passed away in his home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, after suffering an apparent heart attack.
In honoring Keith's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Keith's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Keith's name may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Keith, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.