|
|
|
Keith M. Hopkins, 53, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Hornell, N.Y., passed away in his home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, after suffering an apparent heart attack.
In honoring Keith's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Keith's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Keith's name may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Keith, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019