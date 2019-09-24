Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH STUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH LEROY STUCK

Send Flowers
KENNETH LEROY STUCK Obituary
Kenneth Leroy Stuck, 89, of Bolivar, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, after a long illness.
In keeping with Kenneth's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, N.Y. 14813.
Kenneth's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Kenneth, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit their Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.