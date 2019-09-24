|
Kenneth Leroy Stuck, 89, of Bolivar, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, after a long illness.
In keeping with Kenneth's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, N.Y. 14813.
Kenneth's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019