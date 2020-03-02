|
|
|
Kimberly A. Grigsby, 61, of Arnold Ave., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Olean General Hospital.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, officiating. Burial will be in Portage Township Cemetery, Gardeau.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2020