Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Kimberly A. Grigsby

Kimberly A. Grigsby Obituary
Kimberly A. Grigsby, 61, of Arnold Ave., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Olean General Hospital.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, officiating. Burial will be in Portage Township Cemetery, Gardeau.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2020
