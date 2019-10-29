Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for LADESSA CHIEF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LADESSA (COATS) CHIEF

Send Flowers
LADESSA (COATS) CHIEF Obituary
LaDesssa Coats Chief, 61, of Rocklin, passed away on June 18, 2018, after a long illness. She was a daughter of Alma, N.Y. native Durwood Coats. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord full military honors on Saturday. LaDessa's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of LaDessa, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LADESSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.