LaDesssa Coats Chief, 61, of Rocklin, passed away on June 18, 2018, after a long illness. She was a daughter of Alma, N.Y. native Durwood Coats. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord full military honors on Saturday. LaDessa's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of LaDessa, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019