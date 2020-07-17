Or Copy this URL to Share

Maj. Lance A. Newton, U.S. Army (retired), 50, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Coudersport, after a tragic work-related accident. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 21. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lance. A. Newton Scholarship Fund and sent to Oswayo Valley School District, Business Office, 277 S. Oswayo St., Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Virgil. L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Lance, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

