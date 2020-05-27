LARRY E. SEELEY
Larry E. Seeley, 74, of Belmont, N.Y., died Friday, May 22, 2020. The immediate family will hold a private viewing and funeral at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Naysim Simon will officiate. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Scio. A live webcast for the public will be available 1 p.m., Thursday, May 28, on www.olneyfoust.com at the bottom of Larry's obituary page. Memorials may be made to SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 27 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral
01:00 PM
A live webcast for the public will be available on www.olneyfoust.com at the bottom of Larry's obituary page.
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
