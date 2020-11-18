Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry M. Shelley, 79, of Route 155, Port Allegany, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. in UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, with the Rev. Stephen Kroh, pastor of the Port Allegany Alliance Church, officiating. Due to the pandemic conditions, friends and family are to recognize social distancing and wear a mask. Funeral arrangements are under direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @ www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

