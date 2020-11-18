1/
LARRY M. SHELLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry M. Shelley, 79, of Route 155, Port Allegany, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. in UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, with the Rev. Stephen Kroh, pastor of the Port Allegany Alliance Church, officiating. Due to the pandemic conditions, friends and family are to recognize social distancing and wear a mask. Funeral arrangements are under direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved