Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAURA E JOHNSON. View Sign



Born Feb. 5, 1923, in Port Allegany, she was the daughter of Elof B. and Anna A. Johnson Nelson. She was the twin sister of Lawrence E. Nelson, who died Oct. 6, 2013. On Feb. 10, 1946, in Port Allegany, she married Raymond A. Johnson, who died July 25, 2016. They were married 69 years.

Laura exemplified the worthy woman of Proverbs 31 in her roles as wife, mother, daughter, homemaker and secretary. She graduated from Port Allegany High School and the Chown School of Business, in 1941 in Buffalo, N.Y., where she was later employed as the secretary for the President of the First National Bank of Kenmore, N.Y.

During her time in Buffalo, Raymond Johnson served in the US Army Air Corps and began a correspondence with Laura from overseas.

Upon his return in 1945, they had a whirlwind courtship and were married in February 1946, in a double wedding with Wynona Nelson and Emory Johnson. The newlyweds purchased a farm, Lone Elm Acres, in Port Allegany, and resided there for 60 plus years.

After having four children in school, Laura returned to secretarial work in 1961, for the Port Allegany School District and served the administration until retiring in 1985, after 24 years of service.

She was a member of the Sartwell Creek Union Church, Burtville.

Laura's talents included cross-stitching, sewing, and baking Scandinavian breads. She enjoyed family picnics, hiking, gardening, and reading biographies. She and Raymond were fans of the PAHS football teams, and rarely missed a game. She looked forward to their annual Canadian vacations at Clear Lake Camp, Ontario. The couple participated in many snowmobile adventures with fellow club members in and around Piseco Lake Lodge in New York.

Surviving are a daughter, Dee A. Turberville of Montgomery, AL; three sons, Craig L. (Kathy) Johnson of Destin, FL, Kirk R. (Sandy) Johnson of Edinboro, Ty L. (Myriah) of Afton, Va.; five grandchildren: Wynn D. Allen, Jamie Gracz, Andrew Johnson, Ciara Collier, and Griffin Johnson, and a stepgrandson, Seth Oster; and five great-grandchildren: Paige and Madeleine Gracz, Harrison Allen and Ashley and Ryan Imbert; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond, twin brother, Lawrence E. "Bud" Nelson, and three sisters, Edith Falk, Wynona Johnson, and Lillian Worden.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Allen Long, pastor of the Sartwell Creek Union Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.

Memorials can be made to the Goodell Gardens and Homestead, P.O. Box 156, Edinboro, PA 16412.

Condolences can be made @

Laura E. Johnson, 96, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, Meadville.Born Feb. 5, 1923, in Port Allegany, she was the daughter of Elof B. and Anna A. Johnson Nelson. She was the twin sister of Lawrence E. Nelson, who died Oct. 6, 2013. On Feb. 10, 1946, in Port Allegany, she married Raymond A. Johnson, who died July 25, 2016. They were married 69 years.Laura exemplified the worthy woman of Proverbs 31 in her roles as wife, mother, daughter, homemaker and secretary. She graduated from Port Allegany High School and the Chown School of Business, in 1941 in Buffalo, N.Y., where she was later employed as the secretary for the President of the First National Bank of Kenmore, N.Y.During her time in Buffalo, Raymond Johnson served in the US Army Air Corps and began a correspondence with Laura from overseas.Upon his return in 1945, they had a whirlwind courtship and were married in February 1946, in a double wedding with Wynona Nelson and Emory Johnson. The newlyweds purchased a farm, Lone Elm Acres, in Port Allegany, and resided there for 60 plus years.After having four children in school, Laura returned to secretarial work in 1961, for the Port Allegany School District and served the administration until retiring in 1985, after 24 years of service.She was a member of the Sartwell Creek Union Church, Burtville.Laura's talents included cross-stitching, sewing, and baking Scandinavian breads. She enjoyed family picnics, hiking, gardening, and reading biographies. She and Raymond were fans of the PAHS football teams, and rarely missed a game. She looked forward to their annual Canadian vacations at Clear Lake Camp, Ontario. The couple participated in many snowmobile adventures with fellow club members in and around Piseco Lake Lodge in New York.Surviving are a daughter, Dee A. Turberville of Montgomery, AL; three sons, Craig L. (Kathy) Johnson of Destin, FL, Kirk R. (Sandy) Johnson of Edinboro, Ty L. (Myriah) of Afton, Va.; five grandchildren: Wynn D. Allen, Jamie Gracz, Andrew Johnson, Ciara Collier, and Griffin Johnson, and a stepgrandson, Seth Oster; and five great-grandchildren: Paige and Madeleine Gracz, Harrison Allen and Ashley and Ryan Imbert; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond, twin brother, Lawrence E. "Bud" Nelson, and three sisters, Edith Falk, Wynona Johnson, and Lillian Worden.Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Allen Long, pastor of the Sartwell Creek Union Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.Memorials can be made to the Goodell Gardens and Homestead, P.O. Box 156, Edinboro, PA 16412.Condolences can be made @ www.switzerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Switzer Funeral Home

77 Willow St

Port Allegany , PA 16743

(814) 642-2363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Potter Leader-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close