Laverna J. Cooney, 87, of Austin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at her home.
Laverna was born on Dec. 11, 1931 in Wharton Township, the daughter of the late Dewey Z. and Leola (Brooks) Peters. She married Robert W. Cooney and celebrated 37 years together until his passing on Jan. 7, 1999.
Laverna graduated from Austin High School and owned and operated, with her husband Robert, the Cooney Hardware Store in Austin for 40 years.
Laverna was a member of the Austin United Methodist Church and the Eulalia Chapter #148, Order of the Eastern Star, Coudersport.
She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casinos and loved to bowl in the lady leagues in Coudersport.
Laverna was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cared for and looked after her famly, neighbors and friends. She was also well known for her baked beans.
Laverna is survived by a son, Robert L. (Karen) Cooney of Smethport; a daughter, Teresa M. Cooney of Austin; grandsons, Robert, Thomas and David Cooney, twin great- granddaughters, Eloise and Elizabeth Cooney and many special nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by brothers, Weldon and Russell Peters; sisters, Norma Geraldine Hunsinger-McIlhaney, Wilma Brown and Ardella Losey and a son-in-law, Sean M. Welch.
At Laverna's wishes there will be no visitation, a private burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Laverna's name can be made to, Austin Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 328, Austin, PA 16720 or to an animal .
Arrangements being handled by the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019