Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Lecia M. Renn, 52, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away unexpectedly into the arms of the Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born on Monday, Sept. 9, 1968, in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of William and Sharon LeKites. On June 22, 1991 in the Coudersport Gospel Tabernacle, she married Christopher S. "Chris" Renn, who survives.
Lecia was a graduate of Lock Haven High School, Class of 1986 and was also a graduate of Seneca Highlands Vo-Tech Cosmetology program in Port Allegany. After graduation, she was employed briefly by Robert Joseph in Coudersport.
From 1989 until the time of her death, Lecia was employed by Truck-Lite in Coudersport, holding many positions throughout the years, lastly as a technical secretary where she excelled at her work. She also was a former sales associate for Princess Home Crystalware.
Lecia was a member of the Coudersport Gospel Tabernacle where she was very active. She was a Sunday school teacher and a teacher in the children's worship service. She enjoyed decorating the church. She was a former chairman for Relay for Life in Coudersport for several years. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping, reading, and crafting - especially with silk flowers. Lecia loved to worship the Lord and sing his praises. Her greatest love was the Lord and her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 29 years; her father, of Williamsport; a son, Alexander F. "Alex" (Stacy) Renn of Jersey Shore; a granddaughter, Ellia Mae Lee Renn and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Lecia was predeceased by a sister, Kristie Hamm.
A memorial service will be held on a date and time to be announced at Coudersport Gospel Tabernacle.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Coudersport Gospel Tabernacle, 420 US 6, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to purchase Bibles in Lecia's name from the Gideons International, PO Box 758, Coudersport, PA 16915.
