Lee S. Evans, 71, a lifelong resident of Bolivar and Richburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and COVID-19. A memorial will be planned for the Spring once the pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you diligently wear a mask to help protect those vulnerable in your community. Lee's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. to express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.