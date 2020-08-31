1/
Lee W. Behler, 81, of Ulysses, formerly of Germansville, passed away with his loving daughter, Michelle, at his side at UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab Unit, Coudersport, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after a long illness. In keeping with Lee's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Heidelberg Cemetery in Slatington at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915. Arrangements by Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 31 to Sep. 8, 2020.
