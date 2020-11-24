1/
LEON E. SCHOONOVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon E. Schoonover, 91, of Elkland, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Friends may call at Pentecostal Revival Center, Westfield, on Monday, Nov. 23, from 2 – 3 p.m. with Funeral Services following at 3 p.m. The Rev. Kenneth Schoonover Jr. and the Rev. David Brelo will co-officiate. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville. Memorials may be made to the Compassion Center, 584 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved