Leona M. Foster, 88, of Germania, formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.Born Nov. 23, 1930, in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Miriam (Wilt) Minium.Leona graduated from Steelton-Highspire High School and she was married for 57 years to Marlin Foster, who preceded her in death in 2008.Leona, along with her husband, owned and operated Pigeon Hill Art & Frame in Galeton.She was a member of the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church and greatly enjoyed wildlife art.Surviving are two daughters, Victoria Foster, Shermansdale, and Lynn (Jim) Long, Galeton; a son, Mark E. Foster, Mechanicsburg; two grandsons, Ryan Clement and Mark Foster; a granddaughter, Denise Clement; two great- grandchildren; a sister, Linda Hoover, Rancho Cordova, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and her husband, Leona was predeceased by a sister, Lois Kichman.A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.