LEONARD R. "LENNY" JOHNSTON

LEONARD R. "LENNY" JOHNSTON Obituary
Leonard R. "Lenny" Johnston, 65, of Eldred, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a short illness.
In keeping with Lenny's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Lenny, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019
