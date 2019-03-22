LESLIE A DRAPER

Leslie A. "Les" Draper, 80, of Ulysses, formerly of North Fork and Sunderlinville, died Friday, March 8, 2019.
Burial will be in Parker Hill Cemetery, Sunderlinville. Memorials may be made to Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019
