Lewis (Lew) Walter Davenport, 82, a longtime resident of Sanford, died peacefully at his home, with his family by his side on July 29, 2019.
Lew was born on Oct. 10, 1936 in Elkland, the son of Walter and Helen (Martin) Davenport. He was a graduate of Genesee High School and he served honorably in the United States Marine Corps for four years.
Lew married twice before he finally met his true lasting love of his life, Donna Rackliff. Lew and Donna lived happily together traveling between their homes in Florida and Maine.
Lew owned and operated a farm in North Bigham for many years. He was also a creative and talented master welder who worked for many different companies.
Lew loved people; it can be said if you were friends with Lew you had a friend for life. Lew's friendly personality, kind spirit and good stories would make everyone smile. Lew loved to dance and after retirement took up golfing, even with secondhand golf clubs his golf score was well below 100.
Lew is lovingly survived by his two daughters, Nancy Pautz of Knoxville and Sherrie Rank of Mechanicsburg; his son, Timothy Davenport of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Christopher Blackwell, Bryan Blackwell, Lauren Miller, Emily Davenport, Emory Rank and Courtney Rank; six great-grandchildren, Madison and Michael Blackwell, Alexis and Madeline Rank, Chase and Chance Rank; his two sisters, Betty Silsby of Elysburg and Trudy Goodenough of Coudersport.
Lew was predeceased by his parents as well as his son, Thomas Davenport, his sister, Arlene Hamilton and his brother, Russell Davenport.
A private service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the North Bingham Cemetery Association, c/o Charles Nelson, Genesee, PA 16923.
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019