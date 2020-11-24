Linda Cheryl Stohr Todd went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Linda was born on July 27, 1944 to Robert and Edna (Marks) Stohr in Niagara Falls, N.Y. After growing up in Niagara Falls, she attended Oswego State Teachers College for one year. Following her family's relocation to Port Allegany, she transferred to Clarion State College where she received her elementary education degree.
Upon graduation, Linda began teaching in Coudersport, a job which she loved and found incredibly satisfying. Throughout her teaching career, Mrs. Todd earned her Masters degree +30 and made a lasting impact on many students. She was known for her hard work, kindness, calm demeanor, and gift for remembering dates.
Along with being a dedicated teacher, Linda was also an involved and active parent to her children. Linda participated in Girl Scouts as a girl and then again as a parent, serving as a Girl Scout leader for many years while her children were young.
Her love of hiking over the years resulted in her walking uncountable miles during her lifetime, often on beloved obscure nature trails while searching for geocaches. She completed multiple 10k races and even a half-marathon at age 73 alongside her daughter. Linda was an enthusiastic participant in Silver Sneakers for many years. She was an active member of Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, planning and taking multiple missions trips in and out of the country, and serving the Lord in many other capacities alongside her fellow church family members. Linda loved to sing around her house and shared her love of singing with others by joining the church choir in addition to North Country Voices.
Linda had a passion for chocolate and travel and enjoyed many exciting adventures to various places, often with family and friends. Her travels took her to all 50 states and beyond, including a few narrowboat trips through the canals in the English countryside, in addition to cruises to Panama and the Mediterranean with her sister.
Many of these beloved activities would have continued on except in 2018, Linda's life unexpectedly changed when an accidental fall caused injuries resulting in quadriplegia. Linda amazed others as she responded to this challenge with great tenacity, faith, and hope for her unexpected future. Her unwavering trust in God and His plans for her carried her through many months of spinal cord rehab and adaptation to her new life. She provided hope and inspiration to others while navigating many challenging circumstances, especially during these last couple of years.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Robert, her mother, Edna, and her younger sister, Brenda. Linda was blessed with, and is survived by, her children, Amy (Mike) Snyder, Beth (Tom) Kerns, Abby (Pete) Gehris, and Thomas M. Todd. She is also survived by her grandchildren, who gave her great joy, Megan Fowler, Andrew Fowler, Brenton (Caroline) Snyder, Marina Snyder, Eliana Gehris, and Jolina Gehris, as well as her beloved sister and cruisemate, Marcia Cronin, and her beloved cousins and nieces. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances for Linda may be made to Magee Rehabilitation Center (art therapy or music therapy), 1513 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church, 1450 E 2nd St, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St, Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Linda's family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com