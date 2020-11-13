Linda Sue Krafft, 73, of Coudersport, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at UPMC Cole in Coudersport. She was the wife of Jack S. Krafft for 31 years. Born Sept. 24, 1947, in Rural, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Donald W. and Marjorie M. (Holloway) Spencer.
Linda was employed as a food service manager for a number of years at Franklin and Marshall and Gettysburg Colleges. She loved the people she worked with. Linda enjoyed quilting and her favorite time of the year was decorating for Christmas.
In addition to her husband Jack, Linda is survived by her daughter, Mindy Nichols and husband Randy of New Castle; her son, Craig Ullman of Marietta, Ohio; her sister, Mary Don Loosemore of Jacksonville, Fla.; her brother, Doug Prather of Deland, Ffa.; her grandchildren, Miranda and Marley Nichols of New Castle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Linda Krafft was held at the Wetzel Funeral Home, Hanover, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with Pastor Todd Lamer officiating. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Linda Krafft may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
-Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
