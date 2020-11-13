1/1
LINDA SUE (SPENCER) KRAFFT
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Krafft, 73, of Coudersport, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at UPMC Cole in Coudersport. She was the wife of Jack S. Krafft for 31 years. Born Sept. 24, 1947, in Rural, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Donald W. and Marjorie M. (Holloway) Spencer.
Linda was employed as a food service manager for a number of years at Franklin and Marshall and Gettysburg Colleges. She loved the people she worked with. Linda enjoyed quilting and her favorite time of the year was decorating for Christmas.
In addition to her husband Jack, Linda is survived by her daughter, Mindy Nichols and husband Randy of New Castle; her son, Craig Ullman of Marietta, Ohio; her sister, Mary Don Loosemore of Jacksonville, Fla.; her brother, Doug Prather of Deland, Ffa.; her grandchildren, Miranda and Marley Nichols of New Castle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Linda Krafft was held at the Wetzel Funeral Home, Hanover, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with Pastor Todd Lamer officiating. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Linda Krafft may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
To share memories of Linda Krafft, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved