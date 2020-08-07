Lloyd R. "Sonny" Dugan, 85, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro, after a courageous 14 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Born Dec. 24, 1934 in West Branch Township, he was the son of Lloyd L. and Ruth (Cizek) Dugan.
On May 25, 1957 he married the former Patricia Cimino who predeceased him on Feb. 8, 2017.
Sonny, as he was more commonly known in the business world, was a 1952 Galeton High School graduate, was a farmer, logger and John Deere dealer. He started the John Deere Dealership, Lloyd L. Dugan & Son, with his father in 1954 and later formed Dugan Tractor with his son Jeffrey. Serving as President, Sonny helped lead Dugan Tractor to become a member of the "Top 20 Elite John Deere Dealers" for many years. He was a land developer and partner in Dugan Land Sales with his father, Lloyd.
One of his proudest accomplishments was the building of Lake Lloyd, Potter County's second largest lake.
He was also a former owner of the Plaza Café restaurant in Galeton, where after retiring in 2002, he spent many hours visiting with friends over coffee each morning.
In recent years, Sonny enjoyed traveling to Wellsboro each morning with his good friend, Vince Salvadge, to enjoy visiting with friends at Dunkin Donuts.
He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Bibiana Catholic Church in Galeton and lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Galeton Council #693.
He loved volunteering and doing many different tasks for the church and was an usher and member of the Parish Council for many years.
He was a director and past president of the Penn-Jersey Equipment Dealers Association, a director and past president of Potter County Recreation Inc., a director and past president of Potter County Industrial Development Authority, past president of the Potter County Snowmobile Club, member of the Pink Creek Snowmobile Club, associate member of the Galeton VFW, lifetime member of the Galeton Moose, West Branch Township tax assessor, and was a long time director of First Citizens National Bank in Ulysses.
Sonny was very generous and one of the hardest workers you would find. He loved spending time with his family whom he worshipped. Just ask him about them and he could talk for hours. He was "Poppy" to his two beloved grandsons, Jordan and Tyler, who were his pride and joy. He enjoyed attending his grandsons' school and college activities and sporting events. He was their biggest fan and attended hundreds of soccer, basketball, tennis and baseball games over the years and would travel all over Pennsylvania and New York to see them play.
Sonny loved to spend time in Florida for several weeks in the winter and enjoyed going on fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. He loved hunting, going for rides on the back roads of Potter and Tioga counties and spending time at the beach. Sonny was known and respected by everyone and he loved his many customers, whom he called "friends," from over 50 years.
Surviving are a son, Jeffrey (Veronica) Dugan of Galeton; two grandsons, Jordan and Tyler Dugan, of Galeton; brother-in-law, Edward Cimino of Olean, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Hugh) Smith and Margaret Collins, both of Galeton; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at St. Bibiana Catholic Church, Galeton, from 6 - 8 p.m.on Sunday, Aug. 9, and on Monday, Aug. 10, from 10 - 11 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Dougherty as celebrant. Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gale Hose Ambulance Association, St. Bibiana Catholic Church or to a charity of the donor's choice
.