Lois Irene (Hall) Fitzgerald, 86, of Coudersport, formerly of Perrysville, OH, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at UPMC Cole Long Term Care Facility, Coudersport.
Lois was born on Feb. 23, 1933 in Aliquippa, the daughter of the late Ephraim W. and Evelyn (Pence) Hall. She married John L. Fitzgerald on July 20, 1951 in Decatur, IN and they celebrated 36 years of marriage until his passing on Jan. 9, 1988.
Lois was a wonderful homemaker and worked at the Mohican Youth Academy in Loudonville, OH. She was a member of the Eulalia Chapter of the Eastern Star. Lois enjoyed her family, reading, gardening and wintering in Florida with her sister, Marie.
Lois is survived by two sons, Douglas (Tammy) Fitzgerald of Maricopa, AZ and Loren (Sharon) Fitzgerald of Coudersport, PA; a brother Robert (Beverly) Hughes of Shepherdstown, WV; a sister, Carol (Larry) Secoy of Perrysville, OH; grandchildren, Chance, Heather, and John Fitzgerald, and Savanah Hembree-Fitzgerald. She is also survived by special friends, Betty, Kevin and Ally Dean of Loudonville, OH; a nephew, Eric (Tonya) Parker of Perrysville, OH, and a niece, Kara Hughes of Ashburn, VA.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Hall.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Lois's life on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 6–7 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport, with a funeral service to follow with the Rev. John Kallerson officiating. A committal service will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Loudonville Cemetery, Loudonville, OH.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020