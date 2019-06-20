Lois Maryette Duell, 69, of Millport, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.
Lois entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For information, to express condolences, share a memory or view a video tribute of Lois, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 20 to June 27, 2019