Lois Maryette Duell

Service Information
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA
16748
(814)-697-6570
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lois Maryette Duell, 69, of Millport, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.
Lois entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For information, to express condolences, share a memory or view a video tribute of Lois, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 20 to June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.