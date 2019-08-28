|
Lois S. Rooney, 79, of Austin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
Lois was born on March 7, 1940 in Coudersport, the daughter of the late George Washington and Lois (Purdy) McGuire.
Lois graduated from Renovo High School and worked for 15+ years as a secretary for Emporium Specialties Company, Austin.
Lois was also an Army veteran, serving as a clerical processor at Ft. McClellan, Ala. from 1958-1960.
Lois was active with the Kettle Creek Hose Company.
She was a pioneer for women in fire-fighting in Cross Fork. She was one of the first women, in the 1970's, certified to fight wildfires.
Lois is survived by four sons, Jamie Rooney of Austin; William Rooney of Austin; Richard Rooney of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Bryant Rooney of Somerset, Ky.; two brothers, George and James McGuire, both of Cross Fork; five sisters, Leona McCurry of Cross Fork; Joan Proctor of Lancaster; Jeannine Frazier of Albion, N.Y.; Judy Gunkle of Orlando, Fla., and Phyllis McGuire of Pittsburgh and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by two sisters, Ladora Spence and Leah Proctor.
At Lois's wishes there will be no visitation. A private burial will take place in the New Maple Grove Cemetery, Clinton County.
Memorial contributions in Lois's name can be made to, Kettle Creek Hose Company, 75 Fire House Lane, Cross Fork, PA 17729.
Arrangements are being handled by the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport.
To share your fondest memories of Lois or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019