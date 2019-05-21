Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorriane J. (Mitchell) Russell. View Sign Service Information Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd. 210 North East Street Coudersport , PA 16915 (814)-274-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine J. (Mitchell) Russell, 91, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, after a brief illness on Friday, May 17, 2019.

She was born Dec. 25, 1927, in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Carl and Etta Belle (Thompson) Mitchell.

She celebrated 56 years of marriage with the late Dale "Bill" W. Russell, who preceded her in death in 2003.

Throughout her life, Lorraine was employed with the Hosiery Mill, her family dairy farm with her husband, and the Coudersport School District, as head baker of the cafeteria.

In addition to cooking and baking, she also enjoyed working around the house, gardening, traveling with family and friends and simply being outdoors. Her greatest times were those spent with her family, who will dearly miss her for her strong-willed and strong-minded personality right up to her final days.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Connie Wykoff (Larry), Christie Marshall (Frank Granata), and Sandra Whitman (Barry), all of Coudersport; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; especially close sister-in-law, Beverly Mitchell, of Coudersport; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; great-granddaughter, Evin Lee Whitman; two brothers, Carl and Lloyd; and three sisters, Luva, Gustava and Luella.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, May 21, from 4 – 7 p.m., at Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, Ltd., 210 N. East St., Coudersport.

Lorraine's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at 11 a.m., following one hour of visitation from 10 – 11 a.m., at the Park United Methodist Church, 15 E. Third St., Coudersport.

Pastor Scott Ogden will officiate and burial will take place in Homer Cemetery, Homer Township.

Memorial donations can be made in Lorraine's name to the Cole Foundation, Attn.: Home Health & Hospice, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915.

