Louis A. "Louie" Perkins, 81, of Shinglehouse, passed away in his home on Friday, March 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 25, at the First Baptist Church, Shinglehouse. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Louie's name may be made to the Potter County Fair Association, c/o 1151 Eleven Mile Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. To express condolences, share a fond memory or view a video tribute, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019