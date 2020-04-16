|
Lucas E. Toomey, 51, of Austin, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Potter County.
Lucas was born Dec. 13, 1968, in York and was the son of Kathy (Ahrens) Toomey of Manchester and the late Luther B. Toomey, Jr.
He graduated in 1987, from Northeastern High School in Manchester.
He was the owner and operator of the Tannery Inn in Austin. Lucas was a member of different hunting clubs in Potter County.
In addition to his mother, Kathy, Lucas is survived by his brother, Shawn Toomey and his wife Dana of Manchester; his nieces and nephews, Anna, Nathan, Emma and Addy and his great-nephew Waylen Luke.
A service of celebration for Lucas will be announced in the future.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
To share memories of Lucas please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020